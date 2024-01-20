Dunedin Prepares for 70th Anniversary of Historic Veteran Vehicle Rally

Dunedin, the charming New Zealand city, is gearing up for a significant milestone in its automotive history. It is all set to host the 70th anniversary of the Dunedin-Brighton All Veteran Vehicle Rally—an event that brings participants and spectators together for an exceptional showcase of vehicles from a bygone era. Significantly, this year's celebration is marked with the inclusion of the National Veteran Rally, making it a grander spectacle.

Let the Rally Begin

The series of events will commence with a grand gathering at the Edgar Centre on January 25. Rally director Nicola Wilkinson announced an impressive turnout with over 80 registrations for the events. The participating vehicles are exclusive relics from the period before 1919, adding a vintage charm to the rally. The lineup features not just cars, but also motorcycles and commercial vehicles, each with their unique history and significance.

On the Route of History

The National Veteran Rally will kick off the next day, starting from Sunnyvale Sports Centre. It will then proceed to Outram Rugby grounds, adding a sporty touch to the event, and conclude with a return to Sunnyvale. On January 27, the commemorative Dunedin to Brighton Rally will commence from the First Church carpark, adding a divine blessing to the start. The event will also include a public display at the Octagon, allowing the public to admire these vintage masterpieces up close.

A Parade of Classics

The parade will then move from Dunedin to Brighton Domain, flagged off by Mayor Jules Radich. Among the highlight vehicles are a 1913 International Harvester Company Autowagon and a 1907 Darracq charabanc. Of course, the event features well-known automotive giants like Ford, Rolls-Royce, and Cadillac, but it also showcases rarer marques such as Alldays & Onions and Moon Motor Car Company. The rally draws inspiration from the iconic London to Brighton Veteran Car Rally and began its journey in 1954 as part of the Dunedin Festival.