Aviation

Douglas DC-3: A Soaring Tribute to Early Air Travel

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Douglas DC-3: A Soaring Tribute to Early Air Travel

In the skies above Auckland, history is being re-lived. The Douglas DC-3, an iconic aircraft born in 1945, is now offering scenic tours, giving aviation enthusiasts a chance to touch the past. The 28-seater plane, a product of hardworking female hands in Oklahoma, has stories etched into its metallic skin. From its service in the Royal New Zealand Air Force during World War II to its tenure as a passenger aircraft for Air New Zealand until 1970, its journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Rediscovery and Restoration

Craig Emeny of Air Chatham, the current owner, found this vintage beauty in a hangar in Tonga in 2013. It was a relic of the past, but Emeny saw potential. After substantial investment, the DC-3 was restored to its former glory. Today, despite the absence of modern luxuries like WiFi and entertainment screens, the plane offers ample legroom and a nod to the bygone era of silver-service dining.

The ‘Concorde of Her Time’

The Douglas DC-3 was not just a passenger carrier. It was also an aerial topdresser across New Zealand, earning the moniker ‘Concorde of her time’ for its versatility and performance. With over 50,000 hours of flying time and countless international journeys, the DC-3 is a testament to the golden age of aviation.

Enduring Appeal

The DC-3’s appeal is timeless. Older fans cherish the nostalgia it brings, while the younger generation is intrigued by its historical significance. Its once forgotten hangar life is now a distant memory as the aircraft continues to captivate hearts while soaring above Auckland. The Douglas DC-3 stands not only as a beloved attraction but also as a testament to the enduring allure of early air travel.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

