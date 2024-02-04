Doocey's Opposition to Milford Airstrip Closure Brings Relief to Aviation Stakeholders

The proposal to close Milford's airstrip, a move that has attracted criticism due to its poor maintenance, susceptibility to flooding, and exposure to tsunami risk, has met with substantial resistance from aviation stakeholders. The plan, conceived by Keith Turner, the former governance group leader of the Milford Opportunities Project, has been vigorously contested by fixed-wing aircraft operators and the 'Save Milford Airport' lobby group, parties that have recently made substantial investments in new, quieter, and larger aircraft.

Doocey's Disagreement

Matt Doocey, the newly appointed Tourism Minister, has emerged as a central figure in the debate. During a recent visit to Milford and Te Anau, Doocey voiced his disagreement with certain aspects of the MOP's plan, particularly the proposal to ban fixed-wing aircraft, cruiseliners, and to close roads. Doocey underscored the importance of providing more choices for tourism, such as amplifying bus flow and promoting visits during off-peak times.

Relief and Hope for Aviation Stakeholders

Air Milford CEO Hank Sproull and James Stokes, the chair of Queenstown Milford User Group and the head of Glenorchy Air, responded to Doocey's position with relief and optimism for the future of aviation in the region. The proposal to ban fixed-wing aircraft was regarded by the former chair as an ideological stance rather than a thoroughly researched policy, leading to significant stress among operators.

The Plan's Repercussions

It's no secret that the plan to close the airstrip has caused stress and worry among operators - a sentiment that Doocey's comments have somewhat alleviated. Stakeholders, including Air Milford's CEO and the chair of the Queenstown Milford User Group, have warmly welcomed Doocey's stance, slamming the proposal as ideological rather than grounded in thorough research.