Diving into the Heart of New Zealand's Arts Festivals with RNZ Culture 101's 'Best of the Fest'

Imagine standing at the crossroads of innovation and tradition, where the pulsating heart of New Zealand's arts scene beats the loudest. This is where 'Best of the Fest,' the latest series from RNZ Culture 101, takes its audience, offering an unparalleled glimpse into the vibrant tapestry of Aotearoa's arts festivals. Hosted by Perlina Lau and Mark Amery, the series kicked off with an episode that felt less like a traditional panel discussion and more like an intimate conversation among aficionados of the arts.

Spotlight on Aotearoa's Finest

The premiere episode shone a light on the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival and the New Zealand Fringe, featuring insights from guests Arihia Latham, Duncan Sarkies, Thomasin Sleigh, and Austin Harrison. Among the highlights was the Aotearoa premiere of 'Hatupatu/ Kurungaituku' by Taki Rua Productions. This Māori aerial theatre piece, lauded for its innovative blend of kapa haka, drama, and aerial performance, represents a bold step forward in storytelling, intertwining traditional narratives with cutting-edge theatre technology.

More Than Just a Review

What sets 'Best of the Fest' apart is not just its comprehensive coverage but its commitment to weaving a narrative that captures the essence of New Zealand's arts festivals. The series promises not only reviews but also music from festival shows and discussions that traverse the breadth of arts across various festivals. This approach offers listeners a multi-dimensional understanding of the festivals, beyond the performances themselves, to the ideas and conversations they spark.

Looking Ahead

As 'Best of the Fest' progresses, it is clear that RNZ Culture 101 is on a mission to not just report on New Zealand's arts festivals but to elevate them, offering a platform for discussion, discovery, and celebration. The series acts as both a mirror reflecting the current state of arts in New Zealand and a window to its future possibilities.