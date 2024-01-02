Disrespectful Vandalism of Whatonga: An Ancestor’s Statue Desecrated

In a shocking act of disrespect, the prominent Māori sculpture Whatonga, a sentinel at the top of the Tawa Loop Track for over a decade, has been vandalized. The incident, which took place on the night of December 30, saw the phallus of the over six meters tall statue cut off.

Whatonga: More Than Just a Statue

The sculpture, located in Te Āpiti – Manawatū Gorge, New Zealand, holds deep significance for the local Rangitāne o Manawatū iwi. Whatonga is not merely a statue; it represents a revered ancestor, a figure of great importance in the iwi’s history. The patterns adorning Whatonga narrate the story of his legacy as a chief and explorer, making him an educational figure about the iwi nation.

Vandalism: An Act of Disrespect

The act of vandalism has been roundly condemned for the disrespect it shows to the Rangitāne’s beliefs. Danielle Harris, the Rangitāne o Manawatū representative, expressed profound disgust at the act, calling it an insult to the iwi’s history and culture. The Department of Conservation also chimed in, describing the act as a loss for all visitors to the Tawa Loop Track.

Past Instances and Future Measures

This is not the first time such an act of vandalism has occurred. In 2019, a similar instance took place on the Woodville side of the gorge. A carving had its phallus removed by Milton Wainwright, who later faced conviction for wilful damage. Wainwright justified his act by citing his Christian values. In response to the current incident, the Te Āpiti – Manawatū Gorge governance group, including chairperson and Horizons regional councillor Fiona Gordon, has declared plans to repair Whatonga and restore its mana. Mavis Mullins, representative of Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua, echoed these sentiments while inviting those with concerns about the art to engage in educated discussions.

The authorities are now seeking information to find those responsible for this act of defacement. Anyone who can provide relevant information is urged to come forward and assist in the investigation.