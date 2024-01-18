Desperate Search On for Missing Teenager in Whanganui

In the quiet town of Whanganui, New Zealand, a family's worst nightmare is unfolding. Their 17-year-old relative, Mercedes Capri Haddon, is missing. Last seen on Monday, January 15, at 8 am in Kowhai Park, Mercedes' disappearance has jolted the community into action. The public is now being asked to aid in the search for this vulnerable teenager, who lives with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs).

Mercedes' Disappearance and Description

When Mercedes was last seen, she was wearing a blue hoodie, dark blue track pants, and a distinctive black and red Māori jacket. Her family and the local police are urging the community to recall any unusual sightings from that day, especially those matching Mercedes' description. This young woman's FASDs make her particularly vulnerable, adding to the urgency of the situation. As every minute passes, the tension in the search for Mercedes escalates.

Community Involvement in the Search

The family's plea for assistance has not fallen on deaf ears. Whanganui residents are being encouraged to review any security camera footage that might provide clues to Mercedes' whereabouts. This collective effort is a testament to the community's commitment to bringing Mercedes home safely. The police are also conducting community outreach, showing that no stone is being left unturned in this crucial endeavor.

The Family and Police Collaboration

Mercedes' family has been at the forefront of the search efforts, working closely with the police to maximize their coverage. The collaboration between the family and the police exemplifies a united front against the dire circumstances. The public is urged to forward any potential leads to the police by calling the number 105, a simple act that could prove pivotal in locating Mercedes.