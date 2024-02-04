Dame Cindy Kiro: Treaty of Waitangi as a Foundation for Unity and Shared Future

The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, Governor-General of New Zealand, delivered a poignant speech at Te Whare Rūnanga on the historic Waitangi Treaty Grounds, underpinning the importance of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the Treaty of Waitangi. As the first Māori woman from Te Tai Tokerau to serve as Governor-General, Dame Kiro underscored the crucial role of revered historical figures Sir Apirana Ngata and Tau Henare in constructing Te Whare Runanga for the centenary of the Treaty's signing in 1940.

Te Whare Runanga: A Symbol of Unity

The edifice stands as an emblem of kotahitanga, unity among Māori tribes, and a testament to the leadership that made the project possible. Dame Kiro drew compelling analogies between the Treaty and a papa noho, a device that strengthens and stabilizes a waka hourua (double-hulled canoe), suggesting that the Treaty serves to connect peoples and provide a foundation for a shared future direction.

Embracing the Spirit of Kotahitanga

She urged the audience to embrace the spirit of kotahitanga, as envisioned by Dame Whina Cooper, for a harmonious Aotearoa where all cultures contribute wisdom. She invoked the legacy of Sir Paul Reeves, a previous Governor-General, who felt compelled to honor the Treaty at Waitangi and believed in the importance of mutual understanding among citizens.

Moving Forward Together

Dame Kiro concluded her speech with a Māori proverb stressing the impossibility of reversing progress, thus underscoring the importance of moving forward together. She conveyed a compelling message about the potential to strengthen kotahitanga across the country and the necessity for understanding and connecting with each other in shaping and delivering a better future for New Zealand.