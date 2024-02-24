Dad Bod Showdown Heats Up at Hamilton's Meatstock Fest!

Imagine a place where the sizzle of barbecue fills the air, a carnivore's dream unfolds, and the celebration of the ordinary becomes extraordinary. This is the essence of Meatstock, New Zealand's largest barbecue festival, set against the backdrop of Mystery Creek, near Hamilton. But Meatstock is more than just a feast for the palate; it's a stage for the unconventional, where dad bods, mullets, and hairy chests take the spotlight, challenging conventional beauty standards and championing self-acceptance.

The Heart of the Festival: Barbecue Mastery

At its core, Meatstock is a homage to the art of barbecuing. The festival showcases the 'low and slow' style of American barbecue, a technique that demands patience and precision. It's here that competitive barbecuing takes center stage, with enthusiasts from across the country and beyond demonstrating their skills. This meticulous craft transforms ordinary cuts of meat into extraordinary culinary creations, enveloped in rich, smoky flavors that can only be achieved through hours of careful cooking. The dedication of these barbecue masters elevates the casual backyard activity to a spectacle of skill and passion, drawing crowds eager to taste and learn.

A Celebration of Normality

What sets Meatstock apart, however, are the contests that celebrate the beauty of the everyday person. The dad bod contest, in particular, has emerged as a highlight, embodying the festival's spirit of normality and self-acceptance. Organiser Reyan Fernando emphasizes this ethos, stating that the competition is all about being comfortable and confident in one's own skin, irrespective of shape or size. This celebration of the 'regular bloke' resonates with many, offering a refreshing departure from the often unattainable beauty standards prevalent in society. Contestants are encouraged to proudly showcase their dad bods, with previous winners setting the bar high with their imaginative presentations. Alongside the dad bod contest, Meatstock also hosts competitions for the finest mullets and most impressive hairy chests, further championing individuality and the beauty of being oneself.

Limited Options for Vegans

While Meatstock is a paradise for meat lovers, it acknowledges its limitations in catering to a diverse dietary palette. The festival offers limited options for vegans, a point of contention for some attendees. This aspect underscores the festival's primary focus on celebrating the culture of barbecuing and the carnivorous delights that come with it. However, it also highlights an area for potential growth, as incorporating more inclusive dietary options could broaden the festival's appeal and embrace a wider audience.