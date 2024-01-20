Cromwell Classic Car and Hot Rod Festival: A Weekend of Chrome and Charm

On the Alpha St Recreation Ground, this coming Saturday, the roar of the engines and the shine of polished chrome will herald the return of the Cromwell Classic Car and Hot Rod Festival. Organized by the Southland Ford Falcon Club, the festival has been a staple on the car community calendar for over three decades. This annual gathering, which has previously attracted up to 2,000 visitors, is a vibrant testament to the enduring love for classic cars and hot rods.

Advertisment

Strategic Changes to Enhance Festival Experience

With the event's growing popularity, the organizers have made some strategic changes this year. To manage the crowd size and ensure safety, the number of showcased vehicles has been limited to 900. Further, there will be no on-the-day vehicle registrations, a decision taken to maintain the festival's ambience and location within the town, which is critical for preserving high attendance levels.

Wide-Spread Support and Participation

Advertisment

The Cromwell Classic Car and Hot Rod Festival draws participants from across the country, including those from as far as Auckland. This wide reach underscores the event's significance within the car show circuit. The local community's robust support is also noteworthy, with over 60 businesses contributing spot prizes, 40 of which are local. Their involvement emphasizes the symbiotic relationship between the festival and the community, reinforcing its status as a key local event.

Weekend-Long Celebrations

The festival is not just a one-day event. The weekend-long celebration includes a Friday night cruise by the Alpine Street Machine car club, allowing enthusiasts to show off their prized vehicles in a lively parade. A swap meet on Sunday provides a platform for attendees to exchange car parts, enhancing the sense of community and shared passion among participants.