International Relations

Crisis Within NZ Defence Force: A Call for Increased Military Spending

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
Crisis Within NZ Defence Force: A Call for Increased Military Spending

In a vivid indictment of the New Zealand Defence Force’s (NZDF) current state, the New Zealand Herald has published two articles that underscore a so-called crisis within the defense organization. A significant loss of personnel, coupled with the lack of investment in modern military technology, has crippled NZDF’s ability to operate its ships and aircraft effectively. The situation, as framed by reporter David Fisher, demands a substantial boost in military spending.

NZDF’s Crisis and the Need for Higher Military Spending

The newly formed conservative-led coalition government in New Zealand has seemingly overlooked defense spending in its early agenda. Despite the potential need for New Zealand to increase its involvement in global conflicts, the government appears to have neglected the urgency to bolster the country’s military prowess. This aligns with New Zealand’s strategic positioning as a minor imperialist power, seeking to fortify its ties with US-led military efforts.

Geopolitical Landscape and New Zealand’s Role

New Zealand’s role in the Five Eyes intelligence network, and its historical military cooperation with the US and other allies, amplifies the implications of the current crisis. This is set against a backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions involving China and the US, as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine. The articles suggest that an increase in military spending could potentially enhance New Zealand’s international economic and foreign relations.

Climate Crisis, Pacific Void, and Rising Anti-war Sentiment

However, there is a looming risk to New Zealand’s ability to respond to climate-related disasters in the Pacific. The absence of a robust military response could create a strategic vacuum, ripe for exploitation by nations like China. This critique of New Zealand’s military preparedness comes at a time of rising anti-war sentiment within the working class of the country, coupled with worldwide protests against conflicts such as that in Gaza. The articles hint at the potential for increased military spending to come at the expense of public services, thus fueling opposition from those already protesting against austerity measures.

International Relations Military New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

