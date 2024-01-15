Country House Hunters NZ Showcases Paeroa: A Walk Through the Tranquil New Zealand Countryside

The quaint town of Paeroa is set to be the star of the upcoming episode of ‘Country House Hunters NZ,’ a popular reality TV show produced by Abode Entertainment. The series, which enjoys both local and international viewership, follows house hunters as they traverse the picturesque countryside of New Zealand in search of their dream homes.

The Hauraki District Takes Centre Stage

The Hauraki District Council, represented by community development advisor Rebecca Jenks, extended a warm welcome to the show’s host, Matt Gibb, and his crew. Jenks expressed delight over the opportunity to showcase the district’s allure, particularly the small-town charm of Paeroa, and its suitability for young families.

A Personal Journey Back Home

In a captivating twist, the featured house hunter in the episode has a personal bond with Paeroa. Having spent their childhood years in the town before moving to Australia, this episode marks a nostalgic homecoming for them. Despite weather-related challenges during filming in May of the previous year, the production team successfully captured promotional footage, including mesmerizing glimpses of the scenic Bullswool Farm.

More Than Just a Property Hunt

While the primary focus of ‘Country House Hunters NZ’ is the quest for idyllic homes, the show also serves as a promotional platform for the regions featured. With the spotlight on Paeroa and the wider Hauraki District, potential viewers worldwide get a glimpse of what life in these tranquil towns offers. If ratings for the show hold steady or improve, more towns could be featured in future seasons.

The Paeroa episode is scheduled to air on January 15 at 7pm on TVNZ One, with Te Aroha’s episode following on January 16. In its previous season, the show highlighted properties in Cambridge and Ohaupo from the Waikato region, generating significant interest. Danielle Zollickhofer, a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald, provides regular updates on the show and encourages locals to stay informed via the Waikato Herald.