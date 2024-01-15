en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

Country House Hunters NZ Showcases Paeroa: A Walk Through the Tranquil New Zealand Countryside

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Country House Hunters NZ Showcases Paeroa: A Walk Through the Tranquil New Zealand Countryside

The quaint town of Paeroa is set to be the star of the upcoming episode of ‘Country House Hunters NZ,’ a popular reality TV show produced by Abode Entertainment. The series, which enjoys both local and international viewership, follows house hunters as they traverse the picturesque countryside of New Zealand in search of their dream homes.

The Hauraki District Takes Centre Stage

The Hauraki District Council, represented by community development advisor Rebecca Jenks, extended a warm welcome to the show’s host, Matt Gibb, and his crew. Jenks expressed delight over the opportunity to showcase the district’s allure, particularly the small-town charm of Paeroa, and its suitability for young families.

A Personal Journey Back Home

In a captivating twist, the featured house hunter in the episode has a personal bond with Paeroa. Having spent their childhood years in the town before moving to Australia, this episode marks a nostalgic homecoming for them. Despite weather-related challenges during filming in May of the previous year, the production team successfully captured promotional footage, including mesmerizing glimpses of the scenic Bullswool Farm.

More Than Just a Property Hunt

While the primary focus of ‘Country House Hunters NZ’ is the quest for idyllic homes, the show also serves as a promotional platform for the regions featured. With the spotlight on Paeroa and the wider Hauraki District, potential viewers worldwide get a glimpse of what life in these tranquil towns offers. If ratings for the show hold steady or improve, more towns could be featured in future seasons.

The Paeroa episode is scheduled to air on January 15 at 7pm on TVNZ One, with Te Aroha’s episode following on January 16. In its previous season, the show highlighted properties in Cambridge and Ohaupo from the Waikato region, generating significant interest. Danielle Zollickhofer, a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald, provides regular updates on the show and encourages locals to stay informed via the Waikato Herald.

0
New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

New Zealand

See more
45 seconds ago
Cricket: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Sidelined for Rest of T20 Series Due to Injury
Cricket aficionados around the globe were dealt a blow as New Zealand cricket team captain Kane Williamson suffered a hamstring injury during the ongoing Twenty20 series against Pakistan. The injury sidelines the ace batsman for the rest of the series and brings in its wake a ripple effect on the team’s strategy and dynamics. Hamstring
Cricket: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Sidelined for Rest of T20 Series Due to Injury
American Tourist Convicted for Dangerous Driving in New Zealand
2 hours ago
American Tourist Convicted for Dangerous Driving in New Zealand
UC's Wellbeing Initiative and Promising Student Gain Recognition in NZ HR Awards
2 hours ago
UC's Wellbeing Initiative and Promising Student Gain Recognition in NZ HR Awards
Auckland Ratepayers Brace for Cumulative 48% Hike Over Next Decade
5 mins ago
Auckland Ratepayers Brace for Cumulative 48% Hike Over Next Decade
Queenstown Lakes District Council Addresses Wastewater Overflow
6 mins ago
Queenstown Lakes District Council Addresses Wastewater Overflow
Fatal Workplace Incident in Whangarei Claims a Life
46 mins ago
Fatal Workplace Incident in Whangarei Claims a Life
Latest Headlines
World News
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?
19 seconds
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
22 seconds
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
31 seconds
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
38 seconds
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
39 seconds
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
39 seconds
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
43 seconds
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
Cricket: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Sidelined for Rest of T20 Series Due to Injury
45 seconds
Cricket: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Sidelined for Rest of T20 Series Due to Injury
AFC Wild-Card Game Breaks Records with Unprecedented Streaming Viewership
45 seconds
AFC Wild-Card Game Breaks Records with Unprecedented Streaming Viewership
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
20 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app