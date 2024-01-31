Councillor's Resistance Reveals Tension in Naming of Te Unua Museum

In an unexpected turn during a routine Invercargill City Council meeting, a controversy arose over the naming of the soon-to-be-built Te Unua Museum of Southland. The council's mana whenua representative, Evelyn Cook, pointed out an error in the report, which incorrectly referred to the museum as the "Southland Museum and Art Gallery Te Unua." Notably, the report also omitted mentioning the Te Kupeka Tiaki Taoka Trust, the body that presides over the museum's collection.

Objections Raised to Te Reo Māori Names

In response to Cook's observation, first-term councillor Barry Stewart, who was elected by a narrow margin in 2022, expressed his objections. He showed a clear distaste for the use of te reo Māori names over European ones in official documents. This incident revealed Stewart's opposition to the framework around co-governance and his resistance to the reversal of European names for Māori ones.

Importance of Consistency in Council Decisions

Despite Stewart's objections, Chairman Tom Campbell and Evelyn Cook emphasized the significance of consistency in the council's documents. They stressed that these documents should reflect the council's previous decisions accurately. Campbell and Cook's stance highlights the ongoing tension between preserving indigenous cultural heritage and the pushback from those resistant to change.

Implications of the Naming Controversy

The debate over the naming of the Te Unua Museum of Southland is indicative of a larger issue at hand. It brings to the fore the question of how New Zealand's bicultural heritage is acknowledged and respected in public spaces. The incident further underscores how language can serve as a potent symbol of cultural identity and recognition.