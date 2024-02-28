Coromandel's 'Cure' Campaign Boosts Tourism and Wellbeing: Science-Backed Success Story

The picturesque Coromandel region has witnessed a surge in tourism, thanks to the innovative 'Coromandel Cure' campaign. Launched in December by Destination Hauraki-Coromandel and continuing through March, the campaign is anchored in a study highlighting the Coromandel's positive impact on wellbeing. With over 7 million campaign views, the initiative has not only captivated local businesses and tourists but also played a pivotal role in the region's post-Cyclone Gabrielle recovery efforts.

Reviving Tourism with a Wellbeing Twist

December to March marked a crucial period for the Coromandel's tourism sector. The 'Coromandel Cure' campaign, based on groundbreaking research, showcased the area's scientifically proven benefits on happiness and wellness. Marketing manager Megan Nunn reported significant engagement, with visitor spending in December showing a noteworthy uptick, primarily from domestic tourists. Despite a decrease in overall spending compared to 2022, the campaign's success highlighted a promising path to recovery, further buoyed by the hosting of major events like the Coro Classic music festival and the Paeroa Highland Games.

Scientifically Proven Benefits

The campaign's foundation lies in a research trial that monitored participants' heart rate, happiness, sleep, and stress levels during a 48-hour stay in the Coromandel. Results revealed remarkable improvements in happiness (up 67%) and wellness (up 65%), alongside a significant reduction in stress and anxiety levels (33% decrease). These findings not only validated the Coromandel's long-touted claim of being good for the soul but also introduced a unique angle to the region's tourism appeal.

Looking Ahead: Long-Term Impact and Future Prospects

As the 'Coromandel Cure' campaign nears its end, its legacy promises to extend far beyond the summer season. With the region's reputation for enhancing wellness now scientifically substantiated, the Coromandel is set to attract more visitors seeking a respite from the hustle and bustle of daily life. The campaign's innovative approach, combining tourism promotion with health and wellness, sets a new benchmark for destination marketing. As the Coromandel continues to recover and thrive, the enduring impact of the 'Coromandel Cure' will undoubtedly contribute to its allure as a premier destination for both relaxation and adventure.