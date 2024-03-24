Composer Tuaena Alesi's 'Pese O Le Aso' Wins Big at 2024 ASB Polyfest with Auckland Girls Grammar

Tuaena Apisaloma Leaitua Alesi, a song composer and father, recently left a significant mark on Auckland Girls Grammar School (AGGS) with his composition 'Pese O Le Aso,' which clinched first place in the school's category at the annual 2024 ASB Polyfest competition. His involvement not only in composing but also in guiding the performance showcases his dedication to preserving Samoan culture and language through music.

Cherishing Heritage Through Music

Tuaena, affectionately known as 'Api' among his peers, has been composing songs for over three decades. With two daughters who attended AGGS, his contribution to the school's Samoan group, Teine O Le Kalama, is deeply personal. The group's victory at Polyfest, a prestigious cultural festival celebrating the diverse cultures of the Pacific, was a moment of immense pride and joy for Tuaena and his family. It was a testament to the importance of cultural preservation and the power of community support in achieving excellence.

Guiding the Next Generation

Under Tuaena's mentorship, the AGGS Samoan group not only excelled in their performance but also embraced their heritage with pride. Tuaena believes in the significance of keeping the Samoan language alive, emphasizing that it is crucial for young Samoans to connect with their roots through music. His dedication to this cause is evident in his active role in composing and teaching the performance, highlighting the importance of music as a medium for cultural expression and continuity.

Legacy and Looking Forward

Looking towards the future, Tuaena's aspiration is to continue his work with schools across Auckland, promoting Samoan language and culture through music. His recent success with 'Pese O Le Aso' has not only spotlighted his talent but also underscored the critical role of arts in education and cultural preservation. As AGGS prepares for the 50th anniversary of Polyfest next year, Tuaena's ongoing involvement promises to inspire more students to celebrate and uphold their Samoan heritage.

Through his work, Tuaena Apisaloma Leaitua Alesi is not just composing music; he is weaving the rich tapestry of Samoan culture into the hearts of the younger generation, ensuring its vibrancy for years to come. His story is a powerful reminder of the impact one individual can have on fostering cultural pride and unity within a community.