Coast Care Advocates for Sustainable Sand Dune Conservation

Preserving the delicate ecosystems of coastal areas, particularly during the bustling summer season, has been the rallying cry of regional organization, Coast Care. In their pursuit of sand dune restoration and preservation since 1994, Coast Care has worked closely with local communities, schools, and authorities to safeguard the dunes of the Bay of Plenty beaches.

Community Shift Towards Conservation

The 2023 Beach User Survey, which tallied over 600 responses, highlighted a communal shift towards valuing natural beauty and wildlife. The survey underscored a preference for eco-friendly conservation methods such as dune planting and a strong support for limiting vehicle access to beaches to foster safer, family-friendly environments.

The Multifaceted Role of Sand Dunes

Russell Knutson, the regional coordinator of Coast Care, accentuated the manifold role of sand dunes. These natural features offer recreational spaces, sustain diverse native species, and function as natural barriers against coastal hazards. Knutson urged beachgoers to utilize official accessways to minimize harm to the dunes and encouraged the community to adopt sustainable practices to conserve these coastal areas for future generations.

Partnerships and Projects

Working hand in hand with local district and city councils and the Department of Conservation, Coast Care has also turned its attention to beach re-nourishment projects. These initiatives, such as those underway at the East End of Dauphin Island and Baldwin County, Alabama, involve pumping millions of cubic yards of sand onto the beaches, raising sand dune heights, planting vegetation, and building sand fences to combat coastal erosion. Funded by FEMA, the NFWF, and state and local dollars, these projects aim to repair storm damage and normal erosion, enhancing the beaches' resilience, attractiveness, and utility.

Ultimately, the efforts of Coast Care and its partners underscore the importance and urgency of preserving our coastal environments. As the 2023 Beach User Survey indicates, the community increasingly values the natural beauty and wildlife of these areas and supports sustainable, environmentally friendly conservation methods. It's a call to action for all of us to do our part to ensure the preservation of these precious ecosystems for the enjoyment of future generations.