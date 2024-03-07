Christchurch Embarks on $2.1M Bridge Rebuild: Enhancing Safety, Access for Poynder Ave, Garden Rd

Demolition work commenced this week on two pivotal bridges along Poynder Ave and Garden Rd, marking a significant infrastructure overhaul in Christchurch. Constructed in 1910, these bridges, despite their historical age, are not classified as heritage structures. Their demolition underscores a critical move towards ensuring public safety and adapting to contemporary urban needs, as assessed by the Christchurch City Council.

Advertisment

Strategic Demolition and Reconstruction

Jacob Bradbury, the planning and delivery transport manager, emphasized that the decision for complete demolition and reconstruction over mere repairs was driven by cost-effectiveness and safety considerations. "Both the new bridges will have a design working life of 100 years, aligning with standard New Zealand practice for new bridges," Bradbury highlighted. This strategic approach not only caters to the immediate concerns but also secures infrastructure resilience for the century ahead.

Community and Infrastructure Benefits

Advertisment

The reconstruction promises to bring forth a myriad of benefits for the community. The new bridge designs will accommodate more space for motorists and cyclists, alongside footpaths for pedestrians, significantly enhancing the safety and accessibility of the area. Fendalton Ward Christchurch city councillor James Gough expressed enthusiasm for the project, noting the anticipated positive impact on the community, particularly for families. However, the city council has also prepared residents for the temporary inconveniences of traffic delays, detours, and road closures, which are inevitable during the construction phase.

Project Timeline and Financial Outline

The Poynder Ave bridge, having commenced demolition earlier this week, is slated for completion and reopening in late July. Subsequently, the Garden Rd bridge will undergo the same process, with both projects expected to conclude by November. The total investment in this infrastructure renewal stands at approximately $2.1 million, a testament to Christchurch's commitment to enhancing urban living conditions and safety standards.