Christchurch Councils Forge Ahead with Public Transport Expansion Plan Despite Auckland's Cancelled Light Rail Project

Greater Christchurch councils, encompassing Christchurch City, Waimakariri, Selwyn, and Canterbury Regional, along with Waka Kotahi, are undeterred in their pursuit of a far-reaching public transport expansion proposal for the next 10 to 20 years, despite Auckland's recent light rail project cancellation triggered by cost overruns and delays. The plan's initial phase entails establishing direct inter-district bus services, which could potentially be followed by an introduction of a light rail or rapid bus link coursing through the city.

Public Reaction and Expert Opinions

In response to this initiative, local residents have displayed a blend of reactions. A portion of the populace radiates enthusiasm for the concept of a light rail, while others project uncertainty regarding their future usage predicated on the system's reach and cost. Garry Moore, the former mayor of Christchurch, stressed the criticality of an early investment to avert the issues that plagued Auckland.

Current Public Transport System

At present, Christchurch is without a commuter train service, and a mere six bus routes offer frequent services. This inadequacy was emphasized by Canterbury Regional Council chair Peter Scott. Waka Kotahi has invested $3.5 million into the proposal's initial stages, with the design phase slated to commence in 2024, contingent on government approval.

Government Stance and Future Plans

Transport Minister Simeon Brown articulated that light rail isn't under active consideration at this juncture. However, the current land transport policy allows for reassessment of future public transport investments in Christchurch. The Christchurch council has adopted a 10-year long-term plan for 2021-31, priced at $1.5 billion, and is now formulating the 2024-34 plan, projected to hover closer to the $2 billion mark. There is a palpable uncertainty surrounding the funding for the Three Waters component, expected to constitute about half of the full programme's cost.