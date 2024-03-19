China and New Zealand Commit to Enhanced Trade, Economic Cooperation Amid Global Uncertainties

China and New Zealand have vowed to deepen their trade and economic ties, marking a significant step forward in their bilateral relationship amidst the backdrop of global trade uncertainties. This commitment was solidified during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to New Zealand, where discussions with New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay highlighted the importance of an upgraded Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations. The ministers underscored the FTA's role as a beacon of expanded partnership in economy, trade, and personnel exchanges in challenging times.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The upgraded version of the China-New Zealand FTA, which officially came into effect last year, serves as a testament to the robust economic and trade cooperation that exists between the two countries. Both parties are eager to commence negotiations on the negative list for trade in services, aiming to propel bilateral cooperation to unprecedented levels. China, as New Zealand's largest trading partner, plays a pivotal role in New Zealand's economy, with two-way goods and services trade reaching NZ$38.7 billion in the year ending September 2023.

Addressing Global and Regional Challenges

Amidst strengthening economic ties, both nations have also acknowledged the necessity to confront global and regional challenges together. Discussions between the ministers touched upon sensitive issues such as human rights and security in the Pacific, including the situation in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Tibet, and tensions in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait. This dialogue underscores a mutual interest in a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, highlighting the complexity of Sino-New Zealand relations.

Looking Towards the Future

As China and New Zealand embark on this renewed phase of cooperation, the focus is not only on enhancing trade but also on exploring new avenues of collaboration such as green transition, digital economy, and technological innovation. This partnership stands as a model of international cooperation, demonstrating how nations can work together to uphold and promote free trade principles, even in the face of rising global uncertainties. With both countries committed to safeguarding the international system and upholding the UN Charter's principles, the future of China-New Zealand relations appears both promising and dynamic.