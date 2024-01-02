Century-Old Awakino Post Office On Sale: A Testament to Architectural Resilience

An emblem of history, the century-old Awakino Post Office and postmaster’s residence, is set to change hands for the first time in nearly two decades. Nestled in the heart of Awakino, a tightly-knit community with a mere dozen residents, this landmark has been painstakingly restored by Garry Wycherley for his son Gregg, an steadfast custodian since 2006.

Preserving the Past

Constructed in 1908, this property is a testament to architectural resilience. With its heart native timber construction, rimu floors, sash windows, and towering ceilings, it whispers tales from a bygone era. Today, the building stands as both a local post office and residence, its interior subtly renovated to accommodate modern sensibilities. The walls bear fresh coats of paint, the floors gleam with renewed polish, and an extended kitchen opens up to a courtyard fashioned in the inimitable styles of France and Italy.

A Property with Promise

Spread across a sprawling 1.2 hectares, the property offers a generous outdoor area for nature enthusiasts. It houses two bathrooms and is strategically located near local amenities, such as a quaint school, a lawn bowling club, and a hall that has stood the test of time for over a century. The upcoming sale is not just a transaction, but a heartfelt endeavor to fund ballet education for Wycherley’s granddaughter in France.

From Airbnb to New Ownership

Having previously operated as a successful Airbnb, the old post office holds a rateable value of $600,000. Potential buyers now have the unique opportunity to become a part of this historic narrative. Offers are being welcomed through Sharon Mace of Re/Max Realty, New Plymouth, with a deadline set for January 25, 2024.