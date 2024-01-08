en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fire

Canterbury Homes Threatened by Avoidable Fires: Councillor Urges Action

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
Canterbury Homes Threatened by Avoidable Fires: Councillor Urges Action

Amidst the tranquil beauty of Canterbury, New Zealand, a series of fires sparked a battle against time and nature. Firefighters and emergency crews were deployed along a railway line near Kirwee, west of Christchurch, as fires, ignited around 4.15 pm on Sunday, threatened to engulf the serene landscape.

Fires Fuelled by Freight Train

The fires were not a random act of nature but were triggered by a freight train ambling along the tracks. As it shuttled wagons between stations, sparks flew, igniting grass fires along the track, and painting a terrifying picture against the calm New Zealand landscape.

Emergency Response and Evacuation

Emergency services sprung into action, prioritizing the protection of homes between Aylesbury and Darfield. By 7.30 pm, a sigh of relief washed over the community as houses were no longer under imminent threat. Thanks to the rigorous efforts of the first responders, no properties were damaged, despite the fires initially posing a threat to around 40 homes and adjacent farmland.

Tackling the Flames

Seventeen Fire and Emergency crews and three helicopters were scrambled to battle the blazes. The rail track between Rolleston and Darfield was shut down overnight, halting trains and disrupting regular services. However, after an intense night of firefighting, the tracks were cleared for operation. Two fire appliances and two smoke chasers continue to patrol the area, ensuring no flame dares to rise again.

The Recurring Issue

Local councillor Lydia Gliddon pointed out the recurrent issue of fires along the rail corridor during summer. The responsibility fell on KiwiRail, the national railway network, whose train was behind the sparking of the fires. The councillor stressed the need for preventative measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

0
Fire New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fire

See more
22 mins ago
Wildfire Near Miss in Mackenzie Basin Sparks Urgent Warning from Firefighter: Residents Cautioned as Danger Looms
In the tranquil landscapes of the Mackenzie Basin, New Zealand, a scare of potential wildfire devastation recently sent a chill down the spines of residents. A fire, initiated on a residential property in Manuka Terrace, was driven by an easterly wind, spreading across a kilometer of grassland and edging ominously towards homes. The blaze was
Wildfire Near Miss in Mackenzie Basin Sparks Urgent Warning from Firefighter: Residents Cautioned as Danger Looms
Renewed Concern as Smoke Emerges from Fire-Ravaged Warehouse in Sri Lanka
2 hours ago
Renewed Concern as Smoke Emerges from Fire-Ravaged Warehouse in Sri Lanka
Ayodhya Gears Up for Ram Temple Ceremony with Comprehensive Fire Safety Measures
3 hours ago
Ayodhya Gears Up for Ram Temple Ceremony with Comprehensive Fire Safety Measures
Kyrgyzstan Battles Eight Fires in 24 Hours: An Unprecedented Emergency Response
36 mins ago
Kyrgyzstan Battles Eight Fires in 24 Hours: An Unprecedented Emergency Response
Suspicious Blaze Destroys Derelict Building in Levin - Fire and Emergency Responds
59 mins ago
Suspicious Blaze Destroys Derelict Building in Levin - Fire and Emergency Responds
Wave of Fires Sweeps Across Guyana: A Call for Fire Safety and Vigilance
1 hour ago
Wave of Fires Sweeps Across Guyana: A Call for Fire Safety and Vigilance
Latest Headlines
World News
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
34 seconds
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Ayşe Çebi: Turkiye's Rising Star in Karting
39 seconds
Ayşe Çebi: Turkiye's Rising Star in Karting
Routine Smear Test Saves Clydebank Woman From Late-Stage Cervical Cancer
1 min
Routine Smear Test Saves Clydebank Woman From Late-Stage Cervical Cancer
From Bailouts to Austerity: Unpacking Capitalism's Shift Post-2008
3 mins
From Bailouts to Austerity: Unpacking Capitalism's Shift Post-2008
Revolutionizing Healthcare: The Advent of Managed Healthcare System in India
3 mins
Revolutionizing Healthcare: The Advent of Managed Healthcare System in India
Rain Check: Australian Open Qualifiers Disrupted, Players Remain Determined
3 mins
Rain Check: Australian Open Qualifiers Disrupted, Players Remain Determined
STARDOM’s New Year Tag Tournament: Night of Victories and Stalemates
3 mins
STARDOM’s New Year Tag Tournament: Night of Victories and Stalemates
PRsonal: Charlotte Nichols Spearheads Conversation on Taboo Topics in Business
3 mins
PRsonal: Charlotte Nichols Spearheads Conversation on Taboo Topics in Business
Buffalo Bills Clinch Fourth Consecutive AFC East Title Following Defensive Turnaround
3 mins
Buffalo Bills Clinch Fourth Consecutive AFC East Title Following Defensive Turnaround
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
28 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app