Canterbury Homes Threatened by Avoidable Fires: Councillor Urges Action

Amidst the tranquil beauty of Canterbury, New Zealand, a series of fires sparked a battle against time and nature. Firefighters and emergency crews were deployed along a railway line near Kirwee, west of Christchurch, as fires, ignited around 4.15 pm on Sunday, threatened to engulf the serene landscape.

Fires Fuelled by Freight Train

The fires were not a random act of nature but were triggered by a freight train ambling along the tracks. As it shuttled wagons between stations, sparks flew, igniting grass fires along the track, and painting a terrifying picture against the calm New Zealand landscape.

Emergency Response and Evacuation

Emergency services sprung into action, prioritizing the protection of homes between Aylesbury and Darfield. By 7.30 pm, a sigh of relief washed over the community as houses were no longer under imminent threat. Thanks to the rigorous efforts of the first responders, no properties were damaged, despite the fires initially posing a threat to around 40 homes and adjacent farmland.

Tackling the Flames

Seventeen Fire and Emergency crews and three helicopters were scrambled to battle the blazes. The rail track between Rolleston and Darfield was shut down overnight, halting trains and disrupting regular services. However, after an intense night of firefighting, the tracks were cleared for operation. Two fire appliances and two smoke chasers continue to patrol the area, ensuring no flame dares to rise again.

The Recurring Issue

Local councillor Lydia Gliddon pointed out the recurrent issue of fires along the rail corridor during summer. The responsibility fell on KiwiRail, the national railway network, whose train was behind the sparking of the fires. The councillor stressed the need for preventative measures to avoid such incidents in the future.