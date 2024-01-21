Call for Increased Accessibility Standards in New Zealand's Tourism Industry

Advocates for disability rights are drawing attention to a significant concern - the lack of accessibility in New Zealand's thriving tourism industry. They argue that the inadequate facilities and services are barring a substantial segment of the population from basking in the beauty and experiences the country has to offer.

One in Four New Zealanders Affected

With one in four New Zealanders living with some form of disability, the issue is far from trivial. This figure is projected to swell with the ageing population, further amplifying the urgency of the concern. The current state of affairs, advocates argue, is excluding people with disabilities from partaking in the country's tourism, a sector integral to New Zealand's economy and cultural identity.

Call for Government Intervention

These advocates are not merely highlighting the issue but are calling for decisive government action. They are urging the government to establish and enforce a set of minimum accessibility standards. Such standards, they argue, would ensure that all citizens, irrespective of their physical capabilities, can fully participate in and experience the plethora of attractions New Zealand has to offer.

Implications of the Proposed Bill

The proposed Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill has faced opposition and is currently under re-evaluation by officials. The goal is to ensure the bill effectively caters to the needs and rights of the disabled community. The outcome of this process has far-reaching implications, signalling the importance of government policy in facilitating inclusivity within the tourism sector.