Buried Treasures: Relics in Coffee Jars Unearthed Beneath Christchurch Cathedral

In the heart of Christchurch, New Zealand, an unexpected treasure trove has been unearthed. Hidden for nearly half a century, relics entombed under the side chapel of the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament have seen the light of day once more. The mundane pantry containers, including coffee jars, chosen for their practicality in being airtight and watertight, have served their purpose well, preserving these invaluable relics that create a direct link to the city's ecclesiastic history.

A Relic Collection Born of a Bishop's Travels

The relics were originally gathered by Bishop Grimes, the first bishop of Christchurch from 1887 to 1915. Bishop Grimes collected these relics, some dating back to the medieval era, during his visits to the Vatican. They were meant to provide a tangible connection to the saints for the residents of the then-newly established city and were buried by Father Kevin in various pantry containers under the side chapel of the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament.

Unearthing a Connection to the Past

The relics' rediscovery was a result of the cathedral's demolition, which was necessitated by the damage it sustained during the Canterbury Earthquakes. The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, a Category-1 listed heritage building, was demolished in 2020 after being severely damaged in the quakes of 2010 and 2011.

Exhibition of the Rediscovered Relics

These unearthed relics will be on display at the Pumanawa Art Gallery in Christchurch's Arts Centre from Waitangi Day until Saturday, 10 February. A dedicated website will also be launched for those unable to visit the exhibition in person. As the deconstruction of Christchurch's Catholic Basilica continues, efforts are being made to preserve important features while considering costs and safety. A new Catholic cathedral, along with a primary school, offices, and a multi-storey carpark, are planned to be built in the heart of Christchurch, bringing a new chapter to the city's ecclesiastical journey.