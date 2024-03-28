Bridging Pacific Cultures: CHamoru and Maori Heritage Connects in Aotearoa and Guam

March has been a bustling period for CHamoru heritage and cultural exchange, spotlighting the deep-rooted connections between the CHamoru of Guam and the Maori people of Aotearoa (New Zealand). Michael Lujan Bevacqua, a curator for The Guam Museum, embarked on a journey that led him from Guam to Aotearoa, engaging in a series of cultural activities and conferences aimed at fostering understanding and appreciation of CHamoru and Maori heritage.

Shared Histories and Cultural Exchange

Bevacqua's travels included participation in the Commonwealth Association of Museums Triennial Conference in Aotearoa and presentations on Guam's history and language in various schools. One of the highlights of his journey was the exploration of the shared Austronesia lineage of CHamorus and Maori, underscoring their common experiences of colonization and discrimination. This shared heritage highlights the importance of dialogue and cultural exchange in addressing issues of redress, justice, language, and cultural revitalization.

Importance of Language and Signage

Another focal point of Bevacqua's reflections was the significance of multilingual signage in promoting indigenous languages and cultures. Drawing parallels between the multilingual signage at airports in Auckland and Guam, Bevacqua emphasized the role of such initiatives in making indigenous heritage visible and accessible to both locals and visitors. This practice not only enriches the cultural landscape but also serves as a reminder of the vibrant history and identity of indigenous communities.

Community Activism and Cultural Preservation

The push for CHamoru signage at Guam International Airport, initiated by community and cultural activists in the 1970s, exemplifies the broader movement for cultural preservation and recognition. Bevacqua's narrative sheds light on the ongoing efforts to maintain and celebrate indigenous identities in the face of globalization and cultural homogenization. Through such activism, indigenous communities are carving out spaces for their languages and cultures in public life and governance, contributing to a more inclusive and diverse world.

As Bevacqua's reflections bridge the Pacific, connecting CHamoru and Maori heritage, they underscore the importance of understanding and valuing our shared histories. This cultural exchange not only enriches our appreciation of indigenous cultures but also paves the way for a more inclusive and respectful global community, where every language and culture is celebrated.