Bravo New Zealand Soars to the Top as the Leading Free-to-Air Reality and True Crime TV Network

In a remarkable surge to the top, Bravo New Zealand has claimed the title of the leading free-to-air reality and true crime television network in 2023. According to Nielsen data, this marks the first time Bravo has reached this position for all individuals aged 5 and above, a testament to its growing appeal among diverse audiences.

Advertisment

A Triumphant Ascent

Bravo's rise to prominence is particularly noteworthy in the competitive television landscape. The channel has achieved significant increases in viewership in key demographics, including women aged 25-54 and households with children aged 0-14. This growth has solidified Bravo's position as the number one challenger network among these groups.

The Allure of Bravo's Content

Advertisment

Bravo's compelling lineup of shows has undoubtedly contributed to its success. Popular series such as 'Below Deck', 'Vanderpump Rules', 'The Real Housewives' franchise, 'Snapped', '24 Hours in A&E', and the Bourne film series have captivated audiences, drawing them to the network in record numbers.

A Bright Future Ahead

Chris Taylor, MD of NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer and Distribution for ANZ and Executive Chairman of Bravo New Zealand, has expressed his delight at the channel's success. He highlighted the strength and allure of Bravo's content for New Zealand audiences, stating that the network has established itself as a sought-after free-to-air destination for extraordinary reality entertainment and true crime content.