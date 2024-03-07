Bluecliffs Residents Defy Evacuation Amid Erosion Crisis, Hazardous Waste Fears

Residents of Bluecliffs, a small hamlet at the mouth of the Waiau River, 10km from Tūātapere in Southland, are facing an urgent evacuation due to severe erosion and the threat posed by an old community dumpsite containing potentially hazardous materials. Despite the emergency declared on February 8, some locals are refusing to leave, citing unsatisfactory alternative accommodation offers and a strong attachment to their homes.

Advertisment

Erosion Crisis and Immediate Threats

The situation in Bluecliffs has reached a critical point, with about 3m of land lost to erosion in just one day in February. The nearby river's relentless flow has accelerated the erosion, posing a direct threat to homes and the community's safety. The discovery of an old dumpsite, potentially containing explosives and asbestos, has added to the urgency, leading to a protection zone establishment and plans for waste removal.

Community Response and Concerns

Advertisment

Despite the grave situation, the community's response has been mixed. Some residents, led by local spokesperson Glenn Puna, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the handling of the crisis and the accommodation options provided for evacuation. The community's attempts to negotiate with authorities and propose solutions, such as building a rock wall, have met with little success, leaving them feeling ignored and prompting some to take matters into their own hands.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Considerations

The long-term future of Bluecliffs is uncertain, with managed retreat suggested as the only viable solution. Emergency Management Southland acknowledges the complexities of the situation, emphasizing the need for detailed engineering studies, community involvement, and long-term planning. The upcoming waste removal operation, funded by a government grant, marks a crucial step, but residents like Puna demand more action to secure the community's survival.