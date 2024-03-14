Behind-the-Scenes: Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F Heat Up 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Song Shoot

Delving into the creative labyrinth behind the much-anticipated song 'Wallah Habibi' from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', the cast and crew faced formidable challenges during its production. With Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F donning risqué outfits that set temperatures soaring, the song promises to be a visual treat.

Choreographer Bosco Martis, along with stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, battled extreme weather conditions in Jordan's picturesque but unforgiving Wadi Rum desert to bring this visual spectacle to life.

Unveiling the Challenges

The journey to creating 'Wallah Habibi' was anything but smooth. Bosco Martis shared insights into the logistical nightmares encountered, from sandstorms disrupting shoots to the cold nights that tested the endurance of the cast and crew.

Tiger Shroff's dedication, despite sand entering his pants, and the team's perseverance under the cold weather conditions, highlighted the commitment to excellence. Producer Jackky Bhagnani lauded the team's spirit, emphasizing the collective effort to overcome these hurdles for the song's perfect execution.

Despite the adversities, the team's creative process remained undeterred. The behind-the-scenes footage shared by Tiger Shroff showcased slick dance moves and a glimpse into the song's energetic choreography. The choice of Jordan as the filming location added an exotic backdrop to the song, enhancing its visual appeal.

With 'Wallah Habibi' set to be a major highlight of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', the film's production team spared no effort in ensuring the song's success, from its composition to the elaborate set designs and costume choices that complemented the desert's raw beauty.

Anticipation Builds for Release

The dedication and hard work invested in 'Wallah Habibi' have set high expectations for its release. As fans eagerly await the unveiling of the song, the behind-the-scenes struggles shed light on the sheer determination of the cast and crew to present a masterpiece.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is poised to be a blockbuster, with 'Wallah Habibi' anticipated to be one of its most mesmerizing sequences. This glimpse behind the curtain not only elevates the excitement for the film's release but also celebrates the artistry and resilience of those who bring cinematic dreams to reality.