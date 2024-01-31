Bank of New Zealand and Ngati Whatua Orakei Forge Landmark Partnership for Tribal Land Home Loans

In a pioneering move, the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) and Ngati Whatua Orakei, an Auckland-based Maori sub-tribe, have formed a unique partnership that will enable home loans at standard rates for housing on tribal land. This is the first occurrence of such an arrangement, which has been traditionally impeded by the banks' hesitation to grant loans for properties on communally-owned tribal land, owing to the incapability of using the land as collateral.

The Groundbreaking Agreement

However, this groundbreaking agreement has overcome the aforementioned limitations. It stipulates that should a mortgage distress occur, Ngati Whatua Orakei would intervene and assume responsibility, thus providing a safety net for the bank. As part of the sub-tribe's ambitious housing initiative on the historic site, 14 homes are now under construction on Hawaiki Street in Orakei.

Addressing Maori Housing Challenges

This partnership is perceived as a significant stride towards resolving the housing financing difficulties faced by Maori on their ancestral lands. Furthermore, it could potentially establish a precedent for future agreements between financial institutions and Maori communities.

Insights from Key Stakeholders

The development was discussed with Whetu Rangi, the head of Maori banking at BNZ, and Lisa Davis, the Chief Executive of the Ngati Whatua Orakei Trust. They both expressed optimism about this innovative partnership and the positive implications it could have for Maori housing initiatives.