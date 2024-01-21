Awaiting Councils' Response: Wellington's Water Woes Mount

New Zealand's Local Government Minister, Simeon Brown, is poised for updates from Wellington City and Upper Hutt councils about their ongoing water issues. His anticipation follows his pre-Christmas contact to these local authorities, probing information about the region's water shortages and leakage problems.

The Delayed Response

Speaking to Tim Dower, Brown expressed that there had been some delay, but the councils are now gearing up to brief him on the actions they are implementing to address the looming water emergency. The minister's contact to the city councils was triggered by the severity of the water loss the region is encountering.

Comparing the Water Crises

Brown emphasized the urgency of the situation by drawing a comparison to Auckland's past water troubles. He revealed that Auckland suffered only a 13 percent water loss due to inefficiencies. In stark contrast, Wellington is grappling with a 41 percent loss, while Upper Hutt is struggling with an even higher rate of up to 50 percent.

Addressing the Water Loss

This significant water loss underscores the urgency for the Wellington region to resolve its water management issues. The councils have been under criticism for their response to the water problems, with calls for prioritizing infrastructure improvements over other projects. In response to these concerns, the councils have approved additional funding for fixing leaks and have moved to level 2 water restrictions.

The Regulatory Oversight

Taumata Arowai, the water services regulator, has been closely monitoring Wellington Water while demanding updates on the measures being taken by the councils to address these issues. The regulator has even hinted at the potential use of emergency powers under the Water Services Act 2021 if the capital runs short of water for drinking and sanitary needs while these restrictions are in place.