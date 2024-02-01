Auckland Transport Pioneers New Measures for Road Safety and Cost Savings

Auckland Transport is steadfast in its mission to enhance the safety of pedestrians and cyclists in Auckland. The organization's goal is to bring down the number of injuries and fatalities on the roads by implementing life-saving measures like raised crossings. The organization is prioritizing safety projects that not only have robust backing from the community and local boards, but also where there is clear evidence that harm can be reduced.

Addressing Past Concerns: A New Approach

In response to past concerns about the high costs and disruptions caused by road safety improvements, Auckland Transport has adopted a new approach. This innovative strategy is designed to achieve safety outcomes in a more cost-effective and pragmatic manner. The dual benefit of this approach is that it will also result in financial savings and minimize disruptions for residents.

Pt Chevalier to Westmere: A Case Study

One example of this new strategy in action is the Pt Chevalier to Westmere improvements. These have realized an impressive $8 million in savings, including a significant reduction in temporary traffic management costs. This case study illustrates Auckland Transport's commitment to uncompromised safety, while also recognizing the need for cost-effective and practical solutions that cater to the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users.

A Commitment to Keep the Public Informed

Auckland Transport promises to keep the public informed about the progress of these initiatives. It expresses gratitude for the ongoing support from Aucklanders, expecting continued backing from local boards, communities, and road users. The organization reaffirms its commitment to safety without compromise, while also recognizing the necessity for common-sense, affordable solutions that benefit all road users.