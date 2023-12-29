Auckland Sets Sail Toward Sustainability with First Electric Ferries

In a significant stride towards reducing transport emissions, Auckland is gearing up to introduce its first electric ferries. A unique initiative that aims at revamping the city’s transportation landscape, the electric ferries address the pressing issue of diesel ferries currently accounting for 20 percent of the city’s transport emissions despite ferrying a mere 6 percent of passengers.

Towards a Greener Future

These electric ferries, constructed over a span of 18 months, are the brainchild of EV Maritime. Pioneering a new era of sustainable transport, these ferries not only champion the cause of environmental conservation but also promise enhanced charging capabilities. In fact, Auckland Transport is set to install chargers that outperform the fastest car charger in New Zealand by a staggering tenfold.

A Win-Win for All

Despite their higher initial costs, the electric ferries, bolstered by a substantial $27 million government contribution, are projected to be more cost-effective in operation than their diesel counterparts. Capable of covering approximately 40km, these ferries can comfortably undertake a round trip from Auckland to Hobsonville while maintaining speeds on par with diesel ferries.

Setting Sail to a Brighter Horizon

Anticipated to commence passenger services in 2025 following testing in mid-2024, the electric ferries are only one part of Auckland Transport’s comprehensive plan to curb emissions. In addition to launching electric ferries, the city’s transport body is also retrofitting four existing vessels with fuel-efficient engines. The overarching objective? Establishing a fully electric ferry fleet in Auckland by 2030.

These initiatives form part of a wider endeavour to enhance the sustainability of Auckland’s public transport system and to foster increased usage of public transport by making it more accessible. This includes improving accommodations for bicycles, thereby promoting a healthier, greener lifestyle.