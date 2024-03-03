Auckland Museum Embraces Te Reo Māori, Faces Political Backlash for Cultural Shift

In an era of increasing cultural awareness, Tāmaki Paenga Hira/Auckland War Memorial Museum has sparked a political debate with its latest annual plan, aiming to deepen its engagement with te reo Māori and mātauranga Māori. Despite criticism, the museum stands firm on its commitment to disrupt colonial narratives and uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi, amidst calls from some public figures to retain traditional frameworks.

Controversial Cultural Shift

The museum's draft 2024/2025 plan, which outlines a pathway towards its 2029 centenary, has been met with mixed reactions. Act Party MP Mark Cameron and some public submitters have labelled the plan as divisive, accusing the museum of becoming a 'woke political organisation'. However, museum board members and supporters argue that integrating te reo Māori and mātauranga Māori is a necessary step in honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi and enriching New Zealand's cultural landscape. This approach has been part of the museum's strategy for over a decade, aiming to challenge and reinterpret colonial narratives through a bicultural lens.

Public Reaction and Consultation

Public consultation on the museum's annual plan revealed a divide in opinion. Critics, predominantly elderly Pākehā, expressed concerns over the museum's direction, citing fears of excessive political correctness and a departure from traditional values. In contrast, supporters, including young Māori voices, highlighted the importance of Te Tiriti and the need for a more inclusive, representative institution. The museum's decision to cancel the Fantastic Beasts exhibition, citing anti-trans stances by JK Rowling, further polarized opinions, underscoring the institution's commitment to inclusivity.

Future Directions and Challenges

Despite the backlash, Tāmaki Paenga Hira is proceeding with its plan, making minor adjustments in response to public feedback but maintaining its core objectives. The museum seeks to become a more tikanga-led 'social impact organisation', expanding repatriation efforts and incorporating te reo Māori into its operations. This shift represents a broader trend in New Zealand's cultural sector towards acknowledging and integrating Māori perspectives, despite the political and public challenges that may arise. As the museum moves forward, it will continue to navigate the delicate balance between innovation and tradition, striving to serve as a model for biculturalism and inclusivity in Aotearoa.