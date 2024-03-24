Auckland Girls Grammar School Sweeps Samoan Stage at 2024 ASB Polyfest, Historic Win Celebrated

Despite the heavy rain, thousands of supporters gathered to witness the final day at the Samoan stage of the 2024 ASB Polyfest in South Auckland, New Zealand. The event, a vibrant showcase of Pacific Islands' culture and traditions, saw Auckland Girls Grammar School (AGGS) dominating every category in the Samoan stage for the all-girls school division, marking a historic victory.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Sweep

For the first time in 40 years, the AGGS Samoan group, Teine O Le Kalama, clinched first place in all categories, including Ulufale, Ulufafo, Toniga, Maululuu, Sasa, Fuataimi, Pese o le Aso, Taupou, and the Taualuga. Hinemoa Peauala, a proud Year 12 student and the Taupou of AGGS, expressed her joy and pride in their achievements, highlighting the journey from initial uncertainty to creating a masterpiece. The group's success was not just a win but a testament to their hard work, dedication, and passion for preserving Samoan culture through dance and performance.

Cultural Preservation and Recognition

Advertisment

The significance of Polyfest in promoting and preserving Pacific cultures was echoed by participants and organizers alike. Madyzin Sao, the Year 13 Fuataimi winner from AGGS, emphasized the importance of family support and the role of such events in keeping the Samoan culture alive. Toesulu Fa'alogo Brown, a member of the Samoan stage committee and a notable advocate for Pasifika people in New Zealand, highlighted the educational aspect of Polyfest, where students learn and grow in their cultural knowledge and expression. Her commitment to the festival and its objectives underscores the event's role in cultural education and preservation.

Beyond the Competition

The 2024 ASB Polyfest was not just about competition; it was a celebration of Pacific Island cultures, bringing together students from various schools to showcase their knowledge and talent. Apart from the Samoa stage, the festival featured performances on the Tonga, Niue, Cook Islands, Maori, and Diversity stages, each drawing attention and admiration from the audience. The event concluded on a high note, with schools like Avondale College and Kelston Boys High School also receiving recognition in their respective divisions, and Tamaki College awarded for being the most well-behaved school. The festival's success highlighted the vibrant, dynamic nature of Pacific cultures and the importance of events like Polyfest in their preservation and celebration.

The historic win by Auckland Girls Grammar School at the Samoan stage of the 2024 ASB Polyfest is more than just a victory in a cultural competition; it represents a deeper commitment to the preservation and promotion of Samoan culture among young New Zealanders. As communities continue to celebrate such achievements, the hope is that events like Polyfest will inspire future generations to embrace and uphold their cultural heritage, ensuring its vibrancy and relevance for years to come.