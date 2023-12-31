en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

Auckland Gears Up for New Year’s Eve Celebrations Amid Weather Challenges

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:20 am EST
Auckland Gears Up for New Year’s Eve Celebrations Amid Weather Challenges

The world’s first major city to welcome 2024, Auckland, New Zealand, is gearing up for its grand New Year’s Eve celebrations at SkyCity. Despite looming weather challenges, the city stands poised to put on a spectacle with a fireworks display that is unparalleled in the Southern Hemisphere. But this is not all. The festivities will also feature a laser light and animation show that draws from the city’s rich cultural tapestry, a synchronized light show illuminating the Auckland Harbour Bridge and Te Ara I Whiti The Lightpath, and a pulsating lineup of live DJ performances.

Countdown to 2024

The centerpiece of Auckland’s New Year’s Eve celebrations is the SkyCity countdown, which is projected onto the base of the Sky Tower. The countdown leads to a dazzling pyrotechnics show lasting five minutes and 30 seconds. The fireworks are the highest in the Southern Hemisphere, with 500kg of pyrotechnics launched from the Sky Tower. For those seeking a close encounter, the unique aspect of the display is that spectators can stand underneath it. The event is internationally televised, making it a tradition for many families worldwide to watch the fireworks cascade from the Sky Tower as Auckland heralds in the New Year.

The Light Show

Complementing the fireworks, Auckland will also witness a laser light and animation show. This show pays homage to the city’s cultural heritage, reflecting the 19 iwi of the region. At the same time, a synchronized light show will bathe the Auckland Harbour Bridge and Te Ara I Whiti The Lightpath in a riot of colors, adding to the festive ambiance. Some of the popular viewing locations for these spectacles include Westhaven Marina, Silo Park, and Mt Victoria.

Weather Woes and Safety Measures

While the city is rife with anticipation, the celebrations could face a dampener in the form of heavy rain forecast for Auckland and the upper North Island. MetService has issued a Heavy Rain Watch for several regions. However, the event will proceed as scheduled, with MetService’s meteorologist Alwyn Bakker cautioning that weather conditions could be unpredictable. To ensure public safety, a strong police presence is promised during the festivities. Police are also advising attendees to celebrate sensibly and are enforcing liquor bans in public spaces.

As Auckland rings in 2024, the city stands as a beacon of celebration, resilience, and unity despite the looming weather challenges. The meticulous planning, the cultural homage, and the emphasis on safety send a clear message: Auckland is ready to usher in the New Year with joy and responsibility.

0
New Zealand Weather
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wellington City Ushers in a New Era of Parking Payments

By Mazhar Abbas

New Zealand Police Urge Responsible New Year Celebrations Amid Safety Concerns

By Mazhar Abbas

Triumph and Transformation: New Zealanders Reflect on 2023

By Mazhar Abbas

Police Identify Body of Young Man Found at Lake Wanaka

By Mazhar Abbas

Elderly Loneliness: A Silent Crisis Spotlighted by New Zealand's Aged ...
@Health · 4 hours
Elderly Loneliness: A Silent Crisis Spotlighted by New Zealand's Aged ...
heart comment 0
New Zealand’s Political Reshuffle: From Ardern’s Exit to Hipkins’ Ascension

By Mazhar Abbas

New Zealand's Political Reshuffle: From Ardern's Exit to Hipkins' Ascension
Auckland Player Clinches $12.2 Million Powerball Win, Total 2023 Winnings Reach $250 Million

By Mazhar Abbas

Auckland Player Clinches $12.2 Million Powerball Win, Total 2023 Winnings Reach $250 Million
New Zealand’s Toasty End to 2023 Marred by Weather Disruptions

By Mazhar Abbas

New Zealand's Toasty End to 2023 Marred by Weather Disruptions
Unidentified Body Found in Lake Wanaka: Police Appeal for Assistance

By BNN Correspondents

Unidentified Body Found in Lake Wanaka: Police Appeal for Assistance
Latest Headlines
World News
Daniel Quizon Takes the Lead in the Philippine National Chess Championships.
1 min
Daniel Quizon Takes the Lead in the Philippine National Chess Championships.
Manchester United Loss Spurs Criticism; FPL Community Prepares for Player Departures
2 mins
Manchester United Loss Spurs Criticism; FPL Community Prepares for Player Departures
Disputed Two-Point Conversion Ignites Debate on NFL Officiating
2 mins
Disputed Two-Point Conversion Ignites Debate on NFL Officiating
Nigeria's 2023 General Elections: A Political Watershed Moment
2 mins
Nigeria's 2023 General Elections: A Political Watershed Moment
Guardiola's Half-Time Pep Talk Ignites Manchester City to Victory
3 mins
Guardiola's Half-Time Pep Talk Ignites Manchester City to Victory
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
4 mins
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Embraces New Mental Approach for 2024 Season
4 mins
Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Embraces New Mental Approach for 2024 Season
Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory Over AS Roma, Moves Closer to Serie A Summit
4 mins
Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory Over AS Roma, Moves Closer to Serie A Summit
Sunday Lie-ins vs. Learning: The Sleep Debate in Schools
4 mins
Sunday Lie-ins vs. Learning: The Sleep Debate in Schools
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
7 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
15 mins
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
6 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
6 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
7 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
9 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
13 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
14 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app