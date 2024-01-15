Area 51 Futuro House Under Consideration for Historic Status

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, the country's leading historical preservation organization, is contemplating a significant move. It's considering the categorization of the iconic Area 51 Futuro House in Ohoka as a Category 1 historic place, a status that recognizes outstanding heritage value. This Futuro House, with its distinctive spaceship-like silhouette, is among a rare group of 12 built in New Zealand during the mid-1970s, part of a global set of approximately 68 survivors from an original production run of around 100.

Futuristic Design with Practical Intentions

These eye-catching Futuro Houses owe their existence to Finnish architect Matti Suuronen. He conceived the design in 1968 as a mobile, prefabricated ski hut, constructed from 16 segments of fiberglass-reinforced plastic. Despite its otherworldly appearance, Suuronen's design was grounded in mathematical structural efficiency, not an extraterrestrial aesthetic. Its ellipsoid capsule shape and round porthole windows, however, have lent the Futuro House an undeniably futuristic aura.

'Area 51' - A Nod to the Unconventional

The name 'Area 51' is a humorous nod to the famous US Air Force base, a location steeped in UFO conspiracy theories. This playful moniker has no connection to the architectural purpose of the design but adds an extra layer of intrigue to this unique structure.

A Journey Through Time and Space

Manufactured in New Zealand in the early 1970s, the Futuro Houses quickly gained popularity. Some even found their way to significant events like the British Commonwealth Games in 1974. The Area 51 Futuro House has a particularly rich history of relocation and repurposing. It has served as a research station and a whitebait and fishing hut, before being rescued and renovated by enthusiast Nick McQuoid. Today, it enjoys a new lease of life as award-winning holiday accommodation, a testament to its enduring appeal.

Preserving a Piece of Optimistic History

Heritage New Zealand's Robyn Burgess underscores the building's reflection of the era's optimism and creativity. The Futuro House stands as a symbol of a time when possibilities seemed limitless, and innovation was celebrated. As the organization invites public submissions on its historic place listing, the Area 51 Futuro House is poised to secure its place in New Zealand's heritage narrative.