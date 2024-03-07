Ange Nash on Shattering Tech Industry Glass Ceilings: Empowering Young Women's Future

Ange Nash, AA Insurance's Chief Information Officer and a celebrated CIO50 New Zealand alumnus, shares her journey from a tech-enthused rural kid in Taihape to a leading figure in the technology sector. Her story is not just about personal triumph but serves as a beacon for aspiring young women aiming to break into the technology industry.

Advertisment

Early Beginnings and University Challenges

Growing up in a household where technology was a staple, Nash developed an affinity for computers and coding early on, thanks to her father's technical role in the New Zealand Navy. This passion led her to pursue computing and information systems at university, where she faced the stark reality of being one of the few women in a male-dominated field. Despite this, Nash focused on honing her skills, standing firm against marginalization, and embracing her identity in the tech world.

Overcoming Imposter Syndrome

Advertisment

Nash's career trajectory, including her tenure as the Chief Information & Technology Officer at New Zealand Rugby, showcases her determination to excel in her role without letting gender stereotypes hinder her progress. She addresses the issue of imposter syndrome, particularly among women, citing a study from The Independent that highlights how pervasive self-doubt can be. Nash advocates for women to recognize their value, challenge self-limiting beliefs, and embrace their unique perspectives in the tech industry.

Encouraging the Next Generation

Nash believes in making the pathway into tech more accessible for young women, emphasizing the importance of mindset and self-confidence. Her story is a testament to the potential for women to succeed in technology fields, provided they persist, believe in their abilities, and challenge the status quo. Nash's journey from a small town to the upper echelons of the tech industry not only highlights her achievements but also underscores the need for more inclusive representation and support for women in tech.