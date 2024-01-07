Amy Silcock Shatters World Shearing Record

In an impressive display of skill and endurance, Amy Silcock, a former farmer turned full-time shearer, has earned her place in the record books by shearing more than 370 ewes in a span of eight hours. This remarkable feat, which took place at Ross Na Clonagh in Pahiatua, surpasses the previous record held by UK farmer Marie Prebble back in 2022.

Breaking Records with Precision and Speed

Beginning her record-breaking attempt at 7am in a northern Wairarapa woolshed, Silcock demonstrated exceptional speed and precision, maintaining a lead throughout the event. Her remarkable achievement was reached with a surplus of thirty minutes, highlighting the extraordinary speed and precision with which she operates.

A Spectacle of Shearing

Silcock’s attempt attracted a large crowd of supporters, awed by her skill and stamina. Over the course of the event, it is estimated that Silcock sheared approximately 1.3 tonnes of wool. Each sheep involved in the record attempt weighed between 64 to 65kg and contributed an average of 3kg of wool, illustrating the scale of the task at hand.

Persistence Pays Off

This was Silcock’s third world record attempt in four years, a testament to her determination and commitment to her craft. She previously set a record in four-stand women’s lambshearing and made an attempt at the eight-hour solo ewe shearing record in January 2023. This successful attempt, therefore, is not just a victory but the culmination of years of hard work and experience.

The record-breaking achievement by Silcock follows recent successes by New Zealanders who claimed two international women’s lambshearing records last month, further solidifying New Zealand’s prominence in the world of professional shearing.