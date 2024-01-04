en English
AI Takes Over Quizzing: NZ Herald’s Innovative Step

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
AI Takes Over Quizzing: NZ Herald's Innovative Step

A new dawn has come upon the world of quizzes, and it has been ushered in by none other than the New Zealand Herald. In an innovative stride, it has introduced an afternoon quiz designed with the help of an artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT. This move not only brings a touch of the future to the daily routine of its readers but also creates a platform of self-assessment and knowledge improvement.

AI Joins the Quiz World

The utilization of artificial intelligence in the quiz-making process paves the way for dynamic and tailored questions. Compared to the conventional method, this presents a more engaging and thought-provoking experience. The integration of AI also serves as a benchmark for human intelligence against artificial intelligence, making the quiz a unique blend of competition and learning.

Accessibility and Engagement

The quiz is designed to be accessible to a broad audience, making it a versatile addition to the Herald’s offerings. It can be accessed online, essentially from anywhere, and serves as an interactive way to test readers’ knowledge against artificial intelligence. More than just a simple quiz, it is a testament to the convergence of technology and traditional media.

Emergency Services Respond to House Fire

In other news, emergency services swung into action responding to a house fire in Welcome Bay, Tauranga, on a Wednesday evening. The incident was captured on video by the local community, underscoring the promptness and efficiency of the emergency response. The event served as a reminder of the unpredictability of life and the importance of emergency preparedness.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

