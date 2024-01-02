en English
Automotive

Affordable Vehicles and Public Transport Gain Traction Amidst New Zealand’s Cost of Living Crisis

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:03 pm EST
Affordable Vehicles and Public Transport Gain Traction Amidst New Zealand's Cost of Living Crisis

As the cost of living crisis in New Zealand escalates, its ripple effects are conspicuously influencing the automotive market. Consumers are recalibrating their choices, with a noticeable shift towards more pocket-friendly and efficient cars, and alternative modes of transportation such as public transit. The demand for used hybrid cars, especially popular models like the Toyota Aqua, has surged, reflecting a change in purchasing patterns in response to the economic strain.

Dealership Sales Reflect Changing Consumer Preferences

Dealerships across the country are witnessing this shift firsthand. Turners Cars, a prominent dealership, reported a significant leap in vehicle sales under $15,000, from 75% to 90% by the end of 2023. This trend underscores the growing preference for cost-effective and fuel-efficient vehicles amidst the escalating cost of living.

Impact of Government Policies on Hybrid Sales

The Clean Car Discount, a government incentive program to encourage the purchase of green vehicles, significantly contributed to the rise in hybrid sales. However, despite its recent discontinuation, the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is predicted to persist. This expectation stems from manufacturers producing more EVs and importers reducing prices, making these vehicles more accessible to the average consumer. Transport Minister Simeon Brown anticipates that the availability of more affordable electric vehicles will be a boon for consumers.

Public Transport Usage Returns to Pre-pandemic Levels

Alongside the shift in automotive preferences, public transport usage is rebounding to pre-pandemic levels. Bus patronage in New Zealand’s largest city has returned to around 90% of pre-Covid levels. Timothy Welch, a planning expert at the University of Auckland, observed that despite fears of public transport being abandoned post-pandemic, this has not been the case. Traffic congestion has also returned to pre-Covid levels, suggesting the need for further investment in cycle and bus lanes. Welch proposes that these initiatives could be funded by a congestion charge, further encouraging the shift away from personal vehicles.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

