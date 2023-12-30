A Look Back at New Zealand’s Unusual News Stories of 2023

In 2023, New Zealand played host to a medley of unusual and humorous stories against the backdrop of more significant events like historic floods, a rare cyclone, and national elections. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) was at the forefront of this odd news coverage, balancing its reportage of serious events with lighter, more entertaining stories.

Three Prime Ministers and Two Chrises

The year kicked off with a political roller coaster as New Zealand saw three different Prime Ministers take office, two of whom bore the same name – Chris. This political merry-go-round added a hint of humor to the otherwise grave proceedings of national governance.

Feathers, Furry Friends, and Funny Tales

British comedian, John Oliver’s meddling in New Zealand’s Bird of the Century competition wasn’t just a hilarious interlude but also a financial boon for the event’s organizers. RNZ also reported on a half male, half female bird discovery, and the Ashburton Event Centre’s unfortunate pigeon poo incident. Animal tales did not end with birds; a duck named after a cricketer graced the Basin Reserve, while a woman’s noisy dogs in Napier caused a council confrontation.

Culinary Creations and Bizarre Births

Researchers in Canterbury cooked up a storm with their invention of balls of fruity deliciousness. Meanwhile, across the Tasman Sea, Australians made the news with unusual pregnancy cases, and a journalist’s unintentional naming of her child ‘Methamphetamine Rules’ raised more than a few eyebrows.

Cultural Additions and Odd Occurrences

New Zealand’s cultural lexicon grew richer with the inclusion of ‘chur’ in the Oxford Dictionary. In the university town of Otago, bizarre student rituals made headlines. Taranaki hosted the national mullet finals and adopted a pig named Reggie. New Plymouth residents were bemused by a gold-painted toilet cistern theft and a woman’s age mistakenly recorded as 123 years. In Auckland, an outdated museum exhibit, a fragrance for Karangahape Road, and a thief’s ill-timed TV heist added to the city’s peculiarities. This city also grappled with airborne methamphetamine, reflecting the year’s blend of serious and odd news coverage by RNZ.