Hunter Family Trust Proposes Plan to Save Ulva Island's Post Office Cove Wharf

Imagine a quaint, picturesque wharf that has served as the gateway to Ulva Island's natural wonders for generations, now facing the threat of closure. The Post Office Cove wharf, a beloved landmark and essential asset for both locals and visitors, is at a crossroads, its future uncertain due to its deteriorating condition. Yet, amidst the despair, a glimmer of hope emerges in the form of the Hunter Family Trust, proposing a bold move to save this vital piece of infrastructure.

The Crux of the Matter

At the heart of the issue is the wharf's critical state, necessitating a whopping $1.5 million for necessary improvements to avert its closure. The Southland District Council, grappling with limited resources, has found an unlikely ally in the Hunter Family Trust. The Trust has stepped forward with a proposition to take over ownership and maintenance of the wharf, ensuring it remains open for both public enjoyment and commercial ventures. This proposal not only offers a lifeline to the wharf but also relieves the council of the financial burden associated with its upkeep.

The Stewart Island Community Board has played a pivotal role in this narrative, advocating for the negotiation between the Trust and the Southland District Council. Their recommendation underscores the community's strong desire to preserve this essential link to Ulva Island, recognizing its significance for tourism and local livelihoods. The wharf's partial funding through the Tourism Infrastructure Fund and the Stewart Island visitor levy highlights its value to the region, yet the substantial funding gap poses a formidable challenge.

A Community's Hope

The community's response to the Trust's proposal has been overwhelmingly positive, reflecting a collective yearning to save a cherished piece of their heritage. The prospect of privatized ownership, while unconventional, is seen as a practical solution to a pressing problem. It symbolizes a community's determination to keep its gateway open, not just as a matter of convenience, but as a testament to its resilience and commitment to heritage conservation.

As the Southland District Council deliberates on this proposal, factors such as land tenure, consents, and funding intricacies come under scrutiny. An extraordinary meeting convened by the community board to discuss the proposal further emphasizes the urgency and importance of this decision. The Trust's willingness to assume the risks associated with the wharf's structure demonstrates a commendable commitment to the community's well-being and the preservation of its access to Ulva Island's natural treasures.

The Road Ahead

The decision on the wharf's future is more than a matter of logistics and finances; it is a reflection of a community's values and its vision for the future. The Southland District Council's upcoming decision will not only determine the fate of the Post Office Cove wharf but will also send a message about the importance of community assets and the lengths to which a community is willing to go to preserve them.