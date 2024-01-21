70 Years On: Tangiwai Disaster Rescuer Recalls Haunting Memories at Commemorative Service

Seventy years after the catastrophic Tangiwai Disaster, New Zealand paused to mark the anniversary of its deadliest rail accident—an event that claimed 151 lives on Christmas Eve in 1953. The calamity occurred when a lahar from Mount Ruapehu weakened the Tangiwai bridge moments before the Wellington-Auckland night express train was due to cross, causing the train to plunge into the Whangaehu River.

Witness to the Tragedy

Among those who attended the commemoration service was Bruce Thompson, a 16-year-old at the time of the disaster, who not only witnessed the horrific event but also contributed to the rescue efforts. His recollections paint a vivid image of the grim aftermath, a harrowing scene of bodies and debris strewn in the river, and an eerie glow cast by the remaining lit carriages.

A Day of Remembrance

More than 300 people gathered at the accident site. A special train service, carrying 149 passengers, journeyed from Paekākāriki to the memorial. As a tribute, a wreath was laid in the river, honoring the lost lives. The service, possibly the last significant anniversary that survivors could attend due to their advanced age, served as both a remembrance of the tragic past and a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

Impact on Emergency Response Network

Hamish Williams, a podcast creator, highlighted the disaster's role in shaping New Zealand's emergency response network, a system born from the outpouring of assistance in the tragedy's aftermath. The commemoration also served as a stark reminder of the country's susceptibility to environmental risks.

An Unfairly Blamed Hero?

An Otago-born author brought forth another angle to the historical narrative, suggesting that the train's driver was unjustly blamed for the accident. As New Zealand reflects on the disaster, this perspective provides a fresh lens through which to view the past, fostering renewed discussions about responsibility and accountability in the face of unforeseen natural disasters.