31st NZ International Comedy Festival: Laugh Your Way Through May with Over 150 Comics

The New Zealand International Comedy Festival gears up for its 31st year, promising an avalanche of laughter with a stellar lineup of over 150 local and international comedians. Spanning from May 3 to 26, the festival will host more than 600 performances across Auckland and Wellington, featuring a mix of familiar faces and exciting new talent. Broadcast partner Three will ensure those unable to attend can still get their comedy fix with a series of TV specials, including the Best Foods Comedy Gala and the eagerly anticipated Last Laughs.

Star-Studded Line-Up

This year's festival welcomes a diverse group of comedians from around the globe. Highlights include Fern Brady of Comedy Feeds fame, Ian Smith from BBC's The Ark, Adam Kay, author of This Is Going to Hurt, and Aussie comic Heath Franklin performing as his popular alter ego, Chopper. The local scene is just as vibrant, with performances from Fred Award-winner Guy Montgomery, Courtney Dawson of Celebrity Treasure Island, and many others. Additionally, the festival will see the return of the Billy T Award, celebrating the best in rising local comedy talent.

Not Just Laughs

Beyond the stand-up acts, the festival features unique events such as The Great Comedy Debate, this year themed around "humans are the best animal", and hosted by Robbie Nicol. ZM host Hayley Sproull will present The Best Comedy Show On Earth, showcasing a variety of comedic styles. The festival concludes with the Last Laughs, where the much-anticipated Comedy Fest awards, including the Billy T and Fred Awards, will be presented.

Impact and Inclusion

The NZ International Comedy Festival not only serves as a significant platform for established and emerging comedians but also plays an essential role in the arts scene in Auckland and Wellington. Last year, the festival attracted over 75,000 attendees, underlining its popularity and importance. By providing a stage for both local talent and international acts, the festival fosters cultural exchange and contributes to the vibrant arts landscape of New Zealand.

As the festival prepares to unfurl its banner of joy across two major cities, attendees and viewers alike can anticipate an event filled with laughter, creativity, and community. With its rich diversity of acts and commitment to celebrating comedic talent, the NZ International Comedy Festival stands as a testament to the universal language of laughter, bringing people together in shared joy and amusement.