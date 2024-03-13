New Zealand Deputy PM Winston Peters Engages in Key Talks During First Visit to India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters called on Indian Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas, marking a milestone in bilateral relations between New Zealand and India. This visit, the first since New Zealand's new government took office in November 2023, serves as a testament to the growing importance of India in New Zealand's foreign policy and its commitment to strengthening ties across various sectors.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Throughout his visit, Deputy PM Peters engaged in a series of high-profile meetings, including discussions with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar. The talks focused on a wide range of topics, aiming to enhance political, trade, economic, security, connectivity, mobility, education, and people-to-people ties. Both nations expressed a keen interest in deepening cooperation within the Commonwealth and on the subject of UNSC reform. Additionally, shared perspectives on the Indo-Pacific and global issues were highlighted, underscoring the multifaceted nature of the bilateral relationship.

Engagement in Cultural and Sporting Events

Apart from political and economic discussions, Deputy PM Peters' itinerary included attending a Women's Premier League match, signifying the importance of cultural and people-to-people connections between the two countries. His expressed excitement about women's cricket in India not only showcased New Zealand's support for sports but also highlighted the broader context of bilateral engagement beyond the confines of political dialogue.

New Zealand's Commitment to Global Cooperation

The visit also marked New Zealand's joining of the International Solar Alliance, a move welcomed by India and a clear sign of both countries' commitment to addressing global challenges collaboratively, especially in the realm of sustainable development and climate change. This cooperation illustrates New Zealand's broader strategy to engage more deeply with partners in the Indo-Pacific region, with India playing a central role in its foreign policy considerations.

As Deputy PM Winston Peters concludes his landmark visit to India, the discussions and engagements undertaken during this time lay the groundwork for a strengthened partnership between New Zealand and India. The visit not only reinforces the diplomatic and economic ties but also highlights the shared values and mutual interests that bind these two nations in the Indo-Pacific region. Looking ahead, this engagement is set to pave the way for enhanced collaboration on global issues, fostering a deeper understanding and cooperation between New Zealand and India.