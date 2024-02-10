New York State of Health Launches Campaign to Combat Mental Health Crisis on College Campuses

In a bid to ensure students maintain their health insurance coverage and prioritize their physical and emotional well-being, the New York State of Health has launched an informational campaign targeting college campuses across the state. The initiative, which began in early February, aims to educate students about affordable health insurance options available through the Marketplace.

Advertisment

The campaign comes as mental health issues continue to plague college students. A student-run organization at Florida Tech, Active Minds, is working to change the perception of mental health on campus and reduce the stigma around mental health treatment. However, despite its positive objective, many students remain unaware of the organization.

New York State of Health's College Campus Campaign

The New York State of Health campaign will see certified enrollment assistors visit schools to help students renew their coverage and find health insurance plans that best fit their needs and budget. Enrollment for 2024 coverage is currently open for Medicaid, Essential Plan, Child Health Plus, and Qualified Health Plans (QHP). Students who enroll by February 15 will have coverage for March 1.

Advertisment

According to the NY State of Health website, the campaign aims to help students understand the importance of having health insurance and to make the enrollment process as easy as possible. The campaign is part of a broader effort to ensure that all New Yorkers have access to affordable health insurance.

Mental Health Issues on College Campuses

Mental health issues are a growing concern on college campuses. According to Active Minds' website, suicide is the second leading cause of death among young adults, and 39% of college students experience a significant mental health issue. The organization aims to raise awareness about mental health and reduce the stigma around mental health treatment.

Advertisment

Despite the positive objective, many students have not heard of Active Minds. The organization plans to host events such as a self-love bake sale and self-care nights to help students de-stress and learn about the resources available on campus and nationally.

A new report identifies strategies for direct outreach to support financially insecure students who often face health issues on campus. Nearly half of students visiting counseling centers report trauma, prompting colleges to change their treatments and supports. Universities also promote wellness by encouraging healthy fitness and exercise habits.

Emory University's Mental Health Campaign

Advertisment

Emory University has launched a mental health campaign, 'Reframes: Discovering the Possible', to combat toxic perfectionism among students and highlight the lessons learned from setbacks and failures. The campaign features stories from 10 faculty members, staff, and alumni who have overcome setbacks and self-doubt. The initiative aims to inspire students to build resilience and spark a campus-wide conversation about normalizing failure and supporting one another.

The campaign is a response to the rising rates of perfectionism reported among college students, which can be linked to anxiety, depression, thoughts of suicide, and eating disorders. According to Emory University's website, the campaign is part of a broader effort to promote mental health and well-being on campus.

As mental health issues continue to plague college students, initiatives such as the New York State of Health's college campus campaign and Emory University's mental health campaign are essential in promoting well-being and supporting students. By raising awareness about mental health and providing resources for students, colleges and universities can help ensure that students have the support they need to succeed.