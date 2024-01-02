New Year’s Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic’s Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

As the year 2023 gives way to 2024, the world is poised to celebrate the beginning of a new year with hope and anticipation. Yet, for many in conflict zones, this moment signifies not a cessation of struggle, but rather its continuation. One such individual is a 23-year-old Ukrainian medic, a volunteer who, despite the ongoing conflict, will be on duty on New Year’s Eve.

On Duty Amid Conflict

The young medic, whose story has been highlighted by CGTN’s special coverage, will be working through the festive season, a stark reminder of the harsh reality faced by those living and working in areas of conflict. His experiences over the past year reveal not just his personal ordeal, but also the larger context of the situation in Ukraine.

Recent attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol have been met with failure. The blame for this has been placed on the Russian forces, who have been accused of attacking a metals plant where Ukrainian defenders are holding out. The Russian forces have amplified their assault on eastern and southern Ukraine, with ceaseless shelling and reports of deadly fighting and shelling in multiple regions.

A Plea for Peace

The young medic’s longing for peace is palpable. He expressed his wish not for celebrations, but for an end to the bloodshed and the beginning of a year marked by happiness and tears of joy, not sorrow. His fatigue from the continual strife is a poignant reflection of the sentiment shared by many in conflict zones worldwide.

Conflict Beyond Borders

Indeed, the ripple effects of the Ukrainian conflict extend beyond its borders. In Latvia, a 63-year-old Russian-speaking widow has been told to leave the country despite having lived there all her life. The tension between Latvian nationalists and Russian speakers has escalated due to the war in Ukraine, leading to new rules and screenings for Russian citizens residing in the country. Such measures have instigated panic and tension among the Russian-speaking populace in Latvia, inciting increased hostility and radicalization across Latvia’s ethnic and linguistic divide.

As we step into 2024, these stories serve as a potent reminder that for many, the turn of the year does not usher in a break from struggle but a continuation of the hardships endured.