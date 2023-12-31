en English
Conflict & Defence

New Year’s Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:51 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:37 pm EST
New Year’s Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts

The dawn of 2024 was greeted first in Auckland, New Zealand, setting off a wave of global New Year’s Eve celebrations. However, the typically effervescent festivities were tinged with a sense of somberness this year due to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, casting a pall over the world’s celebrations. The ripple effect of these conflicts resonated around the globe, triggering heightened security precautions and, in certain instances, cancellations of events, reshaping the way New Year’s Eve was observed.

Ramping Up Security Measures in Europe

In light of the conflicts, cities across Europe bolstered their security measures. France, for instance, mobilized 90,000 law enforcement officers, with Paris under sharp focus as over 1.5 million people were projected to partake in celebrations on the Champs-Elysees. The already high-security concerns were further exacerbated by the looming threat of terrorist activities, linked partially to the Israel-Hamas war.

Call for Peace from Pope Francis

The impact of the conflicts also reverberated in the Vatican, where Pope Francis extended his prayers to the suffering populations of Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Sudan, and other conflict-stricken regions. The pontiff urged for self-reflection on the human lives shattered by conflict and appealed to those vested in these conflicts to heed the voice of conscience.

Germany and Russia’s Response to Ongoing Conflicts

In Germany, about 4,500 police officers were stationed in Berlin to maintain order and avert potential unrest during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. The authorities issued restrictions on the use of traditional firecrackers and banned a pro-Palestinian protest in a neighborhood that had previously witnessed demonstrations related to the Gaza conflict.

In contrast, Russia canceled customary fireworks and concerts in light of military actions in Ukraine. A tragic incident in the Russian border city of Belgorod, where shelling resulted in the loss of 24 lives, further reinforced this decision.

Impact Beyond Europe and New Zealand

The impacts of the conflicts extended beyond Europe and New Zealand. In New York City, security measures were heightened, and the police expanded the security perimeter around the Times Square celebration to forestall potential demonstrations. Similar concerns materialized in Pakistan, where the government prohibited all New Year’s Eve celebrations in a show of solidarity with the Palestinians.

The Spirit of Celebration Persists

Despite the sobering effects of the global conflicts, the arrival of the new year was still punctuated by vibrant celebrations in many parts of the world. Spectacular fireworks displays lit up the skies in Sydney and Auckland, captivating millions. In Japan, temple bells echoed as people congregated to welcome the new year, while in New York City, live performances and festivities drew in tens of thousands of revelers.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

