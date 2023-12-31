en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

New Year’s Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:28 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:49 pm EST
New Year’s Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns

The dawn of 2024 saw Sydney and Auckland, in a blaze of vibrant colors and spectacle, becoming the first major cities to welcome the New Year. Despite adverse weather conditions and the shadows of ongoing global conflicts, over a million spectators, including tourists like Janna Thomas, congregated to marvel at a 12-minute fireworks extravaganza centered around the Sydney Harbor Bridge. Auckland’s festivities, held at the Sky Tower, saw the earlier rain clearing just in time for the midnight countdown.

Global Celebrations Amid Conflict

The euphoria of welcoming a new year was tinged with the sobering realities of ongoing conflicts, particularly the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and simmering tensions in other regions. These global circumstances necessitated increased security measures and even led to the cancellation of some New Year’s events. In Sydney, additional police were deployed, particularly after a wave of protests against the illumination of the Sydney Opera House with Israeli flag colors following an attack by Hamas in October.

Pope Francis Calls for Peace

Pope Francis, during his Sunday blessing, reflected on the suffering caused by wars in 2023, making a profound call for a conscience-driven resolution to conflicts. His message echoed across the globe, a solemn reminder amidst the celebrations.

Heightened Security in New York City

New York City braced for its New Year’s Eve celebration with heightened security measures anticipating a large crowd in Times Square. The lineup featured performances by artists like Flo Rida and Megan Thee Stallion. The security perimeter was expanded in response to near-daily protests triggered by the Israel-Hamas conflict, with drones set to monitor potential demonstrations.

France and Germany’s Security Measures

In France, New Year’s Eve security planning involved deploying 90,000 law enforcement officers in response to a ‘very high terrorist threat’. The focus was also on the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games. French authorities will utilize drones for security purposes for the first time. The festive programs in Paris included DJ sets, fireworks, and Olympic-themed video projections on the Arc de Triomphe. Meanwhile, German police in Berlin prepared to maintain order during celebrations by banning fireworks in certain areas and prohibiting a pro-Palestinian protest.

0
Conflict & Defence Travel & Tourism World
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Yemeni Sailors Perish in Red Sea Attack on US Ship

By Rizwan Shah

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Targets U.S. Harir Base in Erbil, Northern Iraq

By Rizwan Shah

North Korea Plans to Intensify Military Capabilities in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution

By Salman Khan

Devastating Hamas Attack Marks a New Era of Conflict in Israel ...
@Conflict & Defence · 2 hours
Devastating Hamas Attack Marks a New Era of Conflict in Israel ...
heart comment 0
Weaponized Drone Intercepted Near US Military Base in Iraq

By Momen Zellmi

Weaponized Drone Intercepted Near US Military Base in Iraq
Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Israeli Operations Spark Debate

By Muhammad Jawad

Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Israeli Operations Spark Debate
Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity

By Salman Khan

Uganda in 2023: A Tapestry of Progress and Unity
Cape Town Rocked by Weekend Surge in Violence: A Glimpse into the Gang Violence Issue

By Israel Ojoko

Cape Town Rocked by Weekend Surge in Violence: A Glimpse into the Gang Violence Issue
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
3 mins
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
3 mins
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
17 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
20 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
27 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
27 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
34 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
35 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
36 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
5 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app