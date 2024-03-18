New Forest Couple Faces Extension Demolition Over Crown Land Dispute Despite Permission

A couple in the New Forest has been ordered to demolish a £100,000 extension on their property after it was revealed that the land they were building on belongs to Forestry England. Despite having planning permission, the couple was unaware that the land was Crown land and now face legal action. They are hoping for a resolution through a land swap or changing the terms of the licence.

Unexpected Legal Battle

Wayne and Natalie Noke's dream of providing a comfortable living space for Natalie's elderly father turned into a nightmare when Forestry England claimed the land as Crown property. Despite being granted planning permission and starting construction in good faith, the Nokes were stopped in their tracks by a letter from Forestry England, stating that the land belonged to the Crown and was not included in their property title. The couple, who run a haulage company, had purchased the property with the intention of living close to Natalie's parents, Michael and Catherine Drummond, making this dispute not only a legal battle but a deeply personal issue.

Seeking Resolution

The Nokes are exploring various avenues to resolve the dispute, including a land swap, purchasing the disputed land, or renegotiating the terms of the existing licence with Forestry England. They hope that an amicable solution can be reached without the need to demolish the nearly completed extension, which would not only result in a significant financial loss but also leave Mr. Drummond without the ground-floor living arrangements intended to maintain his independence. The case has drawn the attention of local MP Dr. Julian Lewis, who has appealed for common sense and humanity in dealing with the couple's predicament.

Community and Legal Implications

The dispute highlights the complexities of property ownership and land rights, especially in areas with historical significance like the New Forest, established in 1079 by William the Conqueror. Around 90% of the New Forest is owned by the Crown, managed by Forestry England, making land disputes of this nature particularly challenging. The case also underscores the importance of thorough property checks and legal advice when purchasing land or starting construction projects. As the Nokes await a definitive resolution, their situation serves as a cautionary tale for homeowners and potential buyers in the New Forest and similar areas across the UK.