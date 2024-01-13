New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3, the beloved Dungeons & Dragons RPG developed by Larian Studios, has seen a significant enhancement in inventory management, courtesy of the mod 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged'. The mod is a comprehensive rework and improvement of one of the original best mods, providing a plethora of new features and updates to the inventory system.

Inventory Management Reinvented

Modder Doresain, the brain behind the 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' mod, has introduced 40 new bag types, each offering specific functionalities and aesthetics. The bags are categorized into auto-filtering, manual filtering, non-filtering, and companion-specific bags. Each bag is equipped with custom names and icons, providing a unique touch to the inventory setup.

Auto-filtering bags, as the name implies, automatically organize items based on their type. Players no longer need to spend precious time sorting through their loot; the bags do it for them. In contrast, manual filtering bags indicate when an item fits their specific sorting criteria, allowing players to have more control over their inventory organization.

Addressing the Needs of the Players

The non-filtering bags serve as general containers for any items, while companion bags, designed to match the aesthetic of each of the game's ten companion characters, add a personal touch to the inventory. The mod aims to address issues that arose since the original mod's last update and to meet the specific organizational preferences of the creator.

Availability and Installation

'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' is now readily available for players to download and enhance their gameplay. The installation instructions and a full list of bags are provided on the mod page, offering a comprehensive guide for players to easily install and utilize the mod to its full potential.

The mod serves as a much-needed solution to the inventory management challenges faced by Baldur's Gate 3 players. With this mod, players can now focus more on the gameplay and less on managing their inventory, thereby improving the overall gaming experience.