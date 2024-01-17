Vomar Voordeelmarkt Ushers in New Era with Leadership Reshuffle

In a significant reshuffling of executive leadership, Vomar Voordeelmarkt, the Dutch retail giant, has announced the appointment of Carlijn Janssen as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from 1st April 2024. Janssen will succeed Jim Zwanenburg, who will take over the helm as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The outgoing CEO, Aart van Haren, will be stepping down after successfully leading the company for a decade.

Carlijn Janssen: A Stalwart in Finance

Carlijn Janssen is no stranger to the world of finance and brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Prior to joining Vomar Voordeelmarkt, she held significant financial positions at Zijerveld, a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, Ahold Delhaize, and AkzoNobel. Her extensive knowledge and insights into the financial dynamics of the retail sector are expected to play a crucial role in steering the company's financial strategies forward.

Jim Zwanenburg: A Legacy Returns

Jim Zwanenburg's appointment as CEO marks a historic moment for the company: the return of a founder's family member to the top position after over two decades. With 13 years of experience in the food retail sector, six of which he spent as Vomar's CFO, Zwanenburg is poised to bring a unique blend of experience and legacy-driven vision to his new role.

These leadership changes come at a pivotal time for the company. Vomar Voordeelmarkt has seen a 17% increase in revenue in 2023 compared to 2022, outpacing the market growth for the 7th consecutive year. It has also committed to selling only certified fresh chicken from 1st January 2024, demonstrating its focus on quality and sustainability. The incoming CEO, Zwanenburg, expressed confidence in the strengthened management team and highlighted the company's focus on growth and sustainable entrepreneurship.